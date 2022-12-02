In early 2020 I was hacking up my lungs from what was probably Covid, but who knows, because at that point no one knew the virus had silently swarmed New York City and there weren’t any tests. Michael Thompson called me nearly daily. “You have to drink hot tea, and put a little honey and lemon in it,” he’d insist, from the Muskegon Correctional facility in Michigan. Unknowingly he was basically double-teaming with my mother to check up on me and demand I consume tea with honey and lemon.

“Are you drinking tea?”

“Yes!” I’d lie with a croak and roll my eyes.

Before his release from prison a year later, Michael caught Covid. How could he not? Prisons are disease factories. At the height of the pandemic, nursing homes and food plants got all of the attention, but jails and prisons—and the communities around them—dominated the top 10 cluster sites in the country. He was put in isolation. He said his whole body ached. He lost weight. He didn’t even have a TV in there, just the walls to stare at and think. DeeDee Kirkwood, a prison reform activist and one of Michael’s best friends, feared Michael would die, right when his freedom seemed like a possibility.

Michael was serving 42-60 years in Michigan for selling pot to a police informant. He’d been behind bars 25 years. In that time, Michigan legalized marijuana and so Michael was sitting there, in isolation, Covid aches battering his body, while the legal pot industry blithely enriched white people and Michigan’s state coffers. After he recovered from Covid, prison restrictions during the pandemic forced him to wash his clothes in the toilet.

“The Sentence of Michael Thompson,”—there’s a documentary of that name that may even win an Oscar—the sentence was what he refers to as a “trap sentence.” He had a few nonviolent priors and the prosecutor also got him on gun charges, even though he wasn’t armed during the sale. One was an antique rifle and another was a gun belonging to his wife. He went to trial and was punished for exercising that right with a 42-60 year sentence. He watched men convicted of heinous crimes, including murder, come and go.

Michael won his freedom through a combination of brilliance and perseverance. And above all, because of his phenomenal ability to tell stories. I started writing about him in 2017. For the next five years, Michael regularly pitched me various angles to satisfy editors’ desire for novelty. This older man, behind bars for almost a quarter of a century, with a shaky understanding of the Internet, was better at creating media content than most publishers. The way he told his story and the stories of other men behind bars—they were so powerful that anyone who edited or read them became obsessed with the case, especially once the story grew more outrageous when pot became legal in Michigan.

Michael called to tell me he had a great idea for a story I could write: the celebration meal the men cooked in honor of George Floyd. Whatever, I thought, thinking I couldn’t sell editors on a story about prison bagels and fried rice. But he kept pushing me to pitch it, even helped me figure out a pitching strategy. Once an editor greenlit the story, Michael got dozens suspicious, fearful men to speak to me, a reporter they’d never met, about the meal and their outrage over Floyd’s death. The two cooks described in painstaking (and literally painful detail) how they made a special, elaborate meal to honor Floyd for dozens of men using one microwave, empty popcorn bags, and plastic knives that cut them when they broke in their hands. They told me about how they’d learned to cook from their mothers and grandmothers, before the state had decided that they were irredeemable for crimes they’d committed as children. “Watching my grandmother and mother cook—they teach me how to cook, so I never have to worry about a woman!” Parker Sineora, serving life for a crime he allegedly committed at 18, joked. “I just take little things and do my own little spin on them, that’s all.”

Michael and his friend, Robert Cannon Jr., who were in charge of logistics, also managed to get sodas from the commissary. “The guys loved the food. That was a luxury for a lot of them guys. A lot of guys don’t eat sandwiches like that,” Thompson said. “A lot of money and a lot of labor went into making three sandwiches of what they normally eat. The bagels were full of food.” The response, he said, was “nothing but smiles and many days of thank you’s.”

It wasn’t just the food. “That cold pop was a game changer,” Thompson said. “Because, for some of them, this was their first time drinking a pop in many years.”

“It wasn’t just African Americans—Mexicans, Caucasions, all the inmates,” said Eddie Hulum, one of the participants. “That’s what made the meal so significant. All races must come together in order to bring about change. That’s what was really significant about the celebration,” he said. “I really want to be a part of the movement that we’re seeing all around the world.”

A lot of people told me I was talented after reading the story. I’m not being self-abnegating but Michael essentially wrote the story. Another story that Michael pitched me went viral. It caught the attention of Shaun King, who mobilized his platforms to blast out Michael’s story into the stratosphere. By that time the Last Prisoner Project, an advocacy group that lobbies for clemency for drug crimes, had become involved as well.

Thousands of people inundated the office of Gov. Gretchen Whitmer and Attorney General Dana Nessell. Nessell would eventually publicly lobby for Michael’s freedom. Still, the clemency process was maddeningly slow. I railed about the hypocrisy of Democrats like Gov. Gretchen Whitmer. Didn't they know hold old Michael was? 6 months is a lot of months behind bars in the middle of a pandemic. WTF do parole boards do all day that there’s so much waiting? I sat in on the Zoom call for Michael’s parole hearing. It was obvious that they planned to grant him clemency, yet, it felt like to me, they made him jump through hoops, express contrition over and over; dropped subtle little hints without committing to the timing of his release. I almost threw my computer out of the window. You people should be begging him for forgiveness. Most Republicans are fascists, sure, but Democrats’ politically careful obsession with process can make them bureaucratic fascists (see, also: Obama’s clemency initiative, which was good overall, but also bogged down in so much bureaucratic process in the DoJ that thousand of eligible applications never made it near the former President’s desk).

Michael walked out of prison at 4am on a freezing Michigan January day in 2021, 25 years after he walked in. Since then he hasn’t stopped advocating for clemency for others behind bars.

I got to meet Michael in real life, finally, yesterday at Princeton where he was on a panel on clemency with the Governor of Oregon, Kate Brown, and Matthew J. Platkin, the Attorney General of New Jersey.

Both Brown, who recently issued a mass clemency, and Attorney General Matthew J. Platkin, who’s overseen substantive reforms, are impressive on policy. They said smart, politically careful (“We must work with the police,”) things. But I guarantee that everyone in the audience, from the baby undergrads to the stone-faced buff guys who appeared to be Brown’s security detail—will remember Michael the most, even though he talked the least. Later, I joked that he should teach a class for politicians on how to craft a compelling emotional narrative, but he made a face, and I conceded that he’d suffered enough in life and shouldn’t be forced to spend more time with politicians than necessary.

“You can’t just keep throwing away humans,” Michael said, right off the bat when the panel commenced, choking up. He noted that he was originally slated for release in 2038 because of his “trap sentence.” We refer to sentences like Michael’s as due to “habitual offender” laws or “mandatory minimums” or “enhancements.” The former is dehumanizing and the latter two mean nothing to a normal human. But a trap sentence? Both an accurate and compelling term for a the trap we set for people who dare exercise their right to trial.

“I just want you to know the pain. I lost my family,” he said, beginning to cry. At that point his childhood friend approached the panel and gave him a hug. Michael says he refused visitors for 20 years. “If you put a dog leash on a man—a literal dog leash—and expect them to look in the mirror, walking them on a dog leash… that haunts them.”