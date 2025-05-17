Substance

Randy
4h

This is an interesting exercise; I'm glad you did it. Much of the print journalism has so scrupulously attempted to be even-handed that it has missed the larger story. The dutifully report the IDF talking points without the context that much of the bombing appears aimed as much at destroying the viability of Gaza as a home for ordinary Palestinians as at destroying Hamas. The TV journalism showing starving children and rubble everywhere gives us a much clearer picture.

I've worked as a journalist. The only comment I'd add to the blame you place on the reporters is not to forget the role of editors in shaping what appears in print. They deserve as much censure as the reporters, if not more, because their job is to make reporters go back and fill in the gaps and blanks in the story, and editors have been known to remove important details that were in pieces that the reporter originally submitted.

Robert Praetorius
4h

Excellent writing (and attitude and tone) as always. As stupid as "AI" can be, it gets some things right. Grok, the in-house AI (LLM) at Elon(save-white-South-Africans!)'s x.com, sez: "I estimate a 75-85% likelihood Trump is a Putin-compromised asset". I hate to link to the often-toxic X, but this xweet is just so delicious: https://x.com/jeffreymlevy/status/1897013490067685745

