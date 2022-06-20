Missouri Senate candidate Eric Greitens, last in the news in a big way for allegedly beating the crap out of his wife and child, wants you to know that he’s armed, ready and has his own SWAT team to “hunt RINOs.”

The brief ad shows Greitens hoisting a giant rifle and armed soldiers conducting Iraq-style raids, except this time, the enemy combatants are soft Republicans capitulating to Joe Biden and the radical left. Right. No wonder Biden hasn’t had any trouble pushing through his agenda and riding high in the polls, while taking policy lessons from his close advisor AOC.

Obviously, the psycho ad went viral, and it plays perfectly into his agenda to “trigger the Libs (literally!). What struck me though was the pornographic cosplay of traditional masculinity. And how much it deviates from reality.

You know those memes that’re like “What you think you look like vs. reality?”

Like so:

What you think you look like:

Reality:

The fantasy of Big Strong Men protecting the homestead—in this case, against Lisa Murkowski and Ben Sasse, I guess, permeates both US gun culture and the worshipful attitudes towards law enforcement. These are weirdly, uniquely connected in that special way that makes European people think Americans are insane.

These two issues are related, but not in the way they’re presented. US law enforcement perpetuates violent abuses and fails to act in cases like Uvalde. This is because police are trained to be terrified. They are trained to be terrified because Americans are armed to the teeth.