On the one hand, the chihuahua stopped talking to me about string theory.

“DO YOU MEAN STRING CHEESE !?”— Riley.

No Riley, sorry bud.

On the other hand, I feel insane. This is why.

***

2011 was a big year for me. I was 29, and decided to leave all my best friends, and the most beautiful city in the world (San Francisco), to move to New York. Back then, journalism existed as a viable industry. If you were good enough and also networked with the right people, you could expect to be employed, even nerd famous (someone like Matt Taibbi, say, who people with lives wouldn’t recognize on the street, but he used to be a God to media nerds before he lost his mind).

My boss, the founder of AlterNet, whose favorite pastime was sexual harassment, would demand I dress up pretty and in exchange he’d take me to fancy New York liberal media events.