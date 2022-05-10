An epic court case has captivated Americans. No, I’m not talking about Roe v. Wade. I’m talking about the $50 million defamation trial: Depp v. Heard. Each day some 9 million people around the world are tuning into court testimony between two Hollywood stars, Johnny Depp and Amber Heard. That’s more than ten times the number of people who watch nightly cable news broadcasts.

I initially wrote off the trial as a bizarre media spectacle until I realized just how many people are watching it. It is no doubt a circus, but anytime this many eyeballs are on a thing, it matters. As such, I thought it would be important to unravel one of the key narratives to come out of the trial: drinking, drug use, addiction, and violence—and the way these things are connected, and the way they aren’t. The relationship between domestic violence and drug use (especially alcohol) is quite complex.

In case you’re not one of the millions of Americans watching every twist, turn, and fart in this trial, I’ll very briefly get you up to speed.

The Depp v. Heard defamation suit can be traced back to a 2018 op-ed the actor Amber Heard wrote in the Washington Post (read Lara Bazelon in The Atlantic for the bizzare role the ACLU played in ghostwriting and paying Heard for that op-ed). While Heard does not mention Johnny Depp in the article itself, the headline states that Heard is the victim of violence: “I spoke up against sexual violence — and faced our culture’s wrath. That has to change.”

Depp’s legal team argued—and a judged agreed—that the op-ed clearly accused Depp of being an abuser. Depp’s suit argues that this claim is false and that it tanked his acting career. A forensic accountant hired by Depp testified that after the 2018 op-ed was published, Depp suffered lost earnings of approximately $40 million. Expert witnesses are paid a lot of money to say stuff like that so, wash down that massive sum with a grain of salt. Oh, to add another wrinkle to all of this, Amber Heard has countersued Depp for $100 million, arguing Depp’s legal team made false claims about her.

In the present case, Heard has to defend herself and to do so she has to convince a jury that her ex-husband really did physically and sexually assault her. If what she is saying is true then Depp’s case against her sorta falls apart. Hence Heard’s reliance on any video, audio, and images to sway the jury in her direction.

Photos of Depp drunk. Photos of Depp passed out. Text messages of Depp ordering drugs. Audio and video recordings of drunken fights. All of this has been entered as evidence by Heard. Pointing out Depp’s heavy drinking and drug consumption over and over again to the jury has become one of Heard’s primary lines of defense.

To be sure, both Depp and Heard claim that they are the true victim of abuse, and that both are being smeared by the other as abusers. This “he said, she said” has created a perfect wrestling match of a trial, where people tune in, pick sides, and root for their team. On both sides of the trial you have famous actors. And let’s be real, courtrooms rely on pageantry, theater, and storytelling more than facts and evidence. Given all this, it’s impossible to look at the surface and come away with any clear understanding as to who is telling the truth and who isn’t.

For the purposes of this piece, I don’t need to look under every pill bottle and count every single line of cocaine. But it is important to note that Depp has already lost a libel case in the U.K. against a British tabloid that called him a “wife beater.”

I’m not going to pretend like my perspective is somehow perfectly objective, so I’ll say up-front that it seems to me like both Heard and Depp abused and traumatized each other. Depp being older, stronger, richer, and more famous etc., he probably has more culpability. But I guess that’s a minority opinion, since the internet and every social media platform is ablaze with “Justice for Johnny Depp” defenders. Strangely, at least on the TikTok, everybody seems convinced that Depp is some poor shmuck who married a psycho liar hellbent on ruining his life.

With all that out of the way, I want to talk about what I’m really interested in: This meta-commentary that’s taken place in and out of the courtroom about the ways in which drug use and drinking are connected to violence, specifically domestic and intimate partner violence.