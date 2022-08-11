Thanks to the radical pro-crime policies of former progressive DA Chesa Boudin, the once pristine streets of San Francisco are covered in human excrement. Although his replacement, Brooke Jenkins, pledges to provide unhoused people with access to bathrooms by putting them in jail, it appears that the city is still reeling from Boudin’s free-for-all agenda that coddles criminals.

Case in point: “Do not read this if you are easily grossed out,” wrote venture capitalist and “moderate liberal,” Michelle Tandler on Twitter. “Last night at a party I met a woman who left San Francisco after her dog walker told her the dogs were getting addicted to meth-laced feces. Apparently they were running around the parks looking for it and then getting high.”

via Substance artistic director Zach Siegel

Tandler, who has more than 60K followers on Twitter, frequently makes the claim that San Francisco has devolved into an uninhabitable Hell City. She’s been at it for a while. "One of my friends recently woke up to find a homeless person sleeping on the front step of her multi-million dollar home,” When I asked her what she did. ‘We closed the blinds.’ I think this is such a metaphor for what's going on here,” she told the Washington Examiner in late 2021. “San Francisco is turning its head.”