It’s a common refrain among opponents of criminal justice reform that “activist” DAs bend the law to promote a progressive agenda.

But in jurisdictions all over the country prosecutors are literally redefining murder to lock-up people addicted to opioids when they sell or share drugs that lead to a lethal overdose. Basically, any friends, family members, and romantic partners of an overdose victim are all potential targets of “drug-induced homicide” laws, stretching the definition of “drug dealer” and “murder” beyond recognition. An accidental overdose is now somehow a homicide.