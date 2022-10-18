Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene wants you to know that no matter who you are, the fentanyl crisis will touch you and your loved ones. More precisely, you and your loved ones will touch fentanyl, and then die.

“Fentanyl poisonings aren’t just something you see on the news, it’s now so common, it’s in your family group text. No one is safe. Over 300 people are dying everyday bc the Biden admin refuses to secure our border.

There’s only one solution to the dire threat. “Impeach Mayorkis! Impeach Biden!”

The tweet was accompanied by a screenshot claiming someone’s neighbor touched fentanyl on his car handle after shopping at TJ Maxx. “He went to the E.R. and they traced it to his car handles.”

Got it. A man took himself to the E.R. after suffering a nearly fatal fentanyl overdose and the intake nurses’s first reaction was, “Quick! Dust his car door handles for traces of fentanyl!!!”

Ever since the head of the DEA started to fearmonger about “rainbow fentanyl” being marketed to kids, Fox News and Republicans have been panicking about trick-or-treating on Halloween. Because …. drug dealers give their expensive product away for free, to your kids, who will instantly die. Seems like a great business plan!

It’s not rocket science why conservatives are doing this. They can falsely claim Biden and Democrats are responsible because of the border.

“I mean, just last month, 2,000 pounds of fentanyl came across our border,” Republican National Committee Chairwoman Ronna McDaniel said on Fox news. “That could kill 500 million people. We’re coming into Halloween and every mom in the country is worried, ‘What if this gets into my kid’s Halloween basket?'”