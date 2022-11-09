In the run-up to the midterms, mainstream media, liberal media, right-wing media, Republicans, and Democrats united in a rare show of bipartisanship to tell Americans that Americans don’t feel safe.

The New York Post blasted out cover after cover like this:

“We don’t feel safe,” insisted MSNBC’s Stephanie Ruhle to Gov. Kathy Hochul. “I AIN’T ABOUT THAT,” screeched allegedly progressive Ana Kasparian last summer when she blamed assaults by a mentally ill homeless man on criminal justice reform—without specifying which reforms, exactly, led to the man being out on the street.

The New York Times, Washington Post, CNN, Politico, etc published one million stories about how Republicans were trying to pin rising crime on Democrats—without bothering to dig into whether Democratic policy actually led to increases in crime (it doesn’t). After Chesa Boudin’s recall, prestige national magazines decided, in near unison, that terrified voters had rejected the vision of progressive DAs—even as Pennsylvania’s Larry Krasner sailed through reelection.

The brief moment a handful of Democrats embraced defund without defunding anything was to doom Democrats for decades. On Twitter, Dave Wiegel wondered if Republicans would whip out “defund” to attack Democrats for ten years or “forever.” “Fund fund fund the police,” Joe Biden chanted over the summer, engaging in the partisan performance perfected in the ‘90s: Republicans accuse Democrats of being soft-on-crime, Democrats try to outflank Republicans on crime, and Republicans continue to accuse Democrats of being soft on crime. Even the Brits got involved. A few weeks ago I met a Telegraph reporter in the Bronx on a freezing-ass day to shoot a segment about bail reform with Rikers in the background. The well-produced video also featured Copwatch’s Jose LaSalle, Bill Bratton, a bunch of cops, and a guy from the Manhattan Institute. The video was titled, “How the Left fuelled New York City's violent crime wave | Midterms dispatch.’

It’s supposed to be the full-proof knockout. The Willie Horton. In 1988, William (he became “Willie” only in Republican attack ads) Horton raped a woman while out on furlough in Massachusetts while Michael Dukakis was Governor. Republicans’ dog-whistling about the case is thought to have sunk Dukakis’s campaign.

But it’s been close to half a century since then.