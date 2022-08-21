Helllllo readers,

I had a really big week. A feature I reported for Harper’s Magazine (not Harper's Bazaar!) over the last several months is out on newstands everywhere, and in a big surprise, it is actually the COVER STORY. I’m incredibly psyched about this. It’s a dream come true to be on the cover of America’s oldest and longest running magazine—172 years old to be exact!

Harper’s is also, in my opinion—and this is probably self-serving and only interesting to media geeks like me—the weirdest magazine out there right now. Weird in a good way. In the midst of supercharged corporate consolidation, a lot of media “assets” sorta look and feel the same. But in the last several months, Harper’s has published cover stories about sex robots, a machine that manipulates and controls dreams, and a medical device purporting to objectively predict one’s risk of suicide. All these stories have a kind of uncanny valley, science-fiction vibe to them, like speculative-non-fiction.