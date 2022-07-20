During his mayoral campaign, Eric Adams promised to balance safety and justice, citing his own story of getting beaten by racist NYPD officers when he was a teenager.

No one told the NYPD, I guess. According to the department’s own statistics, 55.57 percent cases where officers used physical force against civilians occurred against Black civilians. In contrast, officers used physical force against white people in slightly over 8 percent of cases. The civilians attacked by police sustained physical injuries 25 percent of the time.

41.33 percent of New Yorkers are white, while African Americans account for 23.8 percent of the population.