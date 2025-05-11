Can your average NYPD cop find Israel on a map?
Last week, Columbia students tried to hold a protest, which I wrongly thought was still legal. The University President promptly called the NYPD. Security demanded to see their I.D’s. Given the witch hunt that leads to everything from suspension, expulsion to having armed agents kidnap you in front of your pregnant wife and send you to prison in Louisiana, they refused. The NYPD arrived and kettled the students instead of just letting them disburse.
