In the shrill scream of the YouTube pundit—a punishment visited upon humanity by the gods for our sins—TYT host Ana Kasparian yells for 14 minutes about how “CRIMINALS GET OFF EASY DESPITE CRIME SPIKE IN CALIFORNIA!”

She cites a case in which three suspects allegedly killed a cop during a botched robbery. Kasparian turns to a presser by George Gascon, in which he cites his office’s plan to enhance the murder charge to murder during the commission of a robbery.

“It’s interesting that during the press conference Gascon mentioned the enhancements … because he is not … a fan … of enhancements,” Kasparian says, emphatically.

She goes on to decry Gascon’s unwillingness to add enhancements for, say, illegal gun possession during the commission of a crime. OK, but, she just cited a case in which he’s adding an enhancement because of the seriousness of the crime. Do we want prosecutors to add an enhancement for illegal gun possession to a shoplifting charge? No, we don’t!

“Which I think is very strange in a state that purports to care about gun control,” Kaparian added “So when you have an opportunity to penalize or prosecute someone who is in possession of an illegal gun … you should maybe take that opportunity … just …. just saying.”

Sure, let’s see what that looks like, as there are plenty of examples. In January, a judge in Manhattan set $10,000 bail after a 17-year-old was caught with a gun in Times Square. The teen’s mom told the judge he was a “good kid” and tried, along with his lawyer, to argue for diversion, but the judge was steadfast, even as he watched him bawl. “Watching a young child crying is not an easy thing for a judge to do,” the judge said. “I’m looking at him very tearfully, I see him. But that is why you don’t put yourself in this position. That is what it is. And so I believe some bail is appropriate.” The “some bail” of $10,000 was too much for his family and he was packed off to jail.

Do I think teens with hormones instead of brains should carry guns? Nope! Do I think sending a 17-year-old to Rikers is a solution to the problem? Also no. Maybe, a better place for him would be in high school, as junior year is fairly important. Just … just saying.