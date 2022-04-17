It’s a cliche to point out that conservatives, including Christians, only care about a child when it’s in a mother’s womb. After the child is born and needs things like food, you don’t see a lot of people picketing the White House or intercepting lawmakers with images of hungry children.

This hypocrisy is most evident in the lack of widespread, organized religious opposition to the death penalty.

This Easter, let’s reflect on the fact that South Carolina is proudly showing off its new death chamber, arranged to accommodate an execution by firing squad, and that Texas poised to execute a woman for a crime that didn’t occur.

Richard Bernard Moore, 57, had his pick between electric chair or firing squad. He chose the latter. The department of collections then released a photo of the death chamber, with the electric chair draped with a covering as if it’s an out of use salon chair. It cost $53,600 to make the renovations, including installing a metal chair with restraints that face a wall with an opening. "I believe this election is forcing me to choose between two unconstitutional methods of execution, and I do not intend to waive any challenges to electrocution or firing squad by making an election," Moore said in the statement. His execution is set for April 29th.