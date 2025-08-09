A charity in England, Schools of Sanctuary, has partnered with elementary schools to have children write cards to refugees welcoming them to the country. A wonderful gesture, representing the best of our Judeo-Christian values: multiculturalism. Peaceful co-existence. Tolerance. Respect for human rights and dignity, regardless of color, creed or religion.

Right-wing politicians and random racists on social media are livid.

“British children as young as 5 years old, in Labour-run Birmingham, are being told to write Valentine’s Day cards to asylum seekers and illegal migrants,” Tweeted some scummy account with a quarter of a million followers.

“What kind of sickos came up with this? Were the children’s parents aware of this? This is outrageous. Wake up everyone. #UK #Birmingham #ValentineCardsForIllegals #ProtectOurKids

The Telegraph:

Schoolchildren as young as five write Valentine’s Day cards to asylum seekers Concern over pupils in Birmingham being encouraged to create heart-shaped messages to welcome migrants.

For this headline and the sentiment in the Tweets to make ontological sense, “asylum seekers” should read “pedophiles” which is precisely the implication. Fucking racists are obsessed obsessed! with imaginary sexual assault. I’ve made this semiotics 101 point before, it’s clearly representative of fears of penetration of the body politic and invasion and miscegenation. It’s exactly the same colonial slavery mindset that got Black people lynched in the U.S. South. It’s the creepy pornographic obsession with barbaric mass rape by Hamas on October 7th, even as evidence emerges of brutal, deadly, rape of Palestinian prisoners in Israeli detention.

It’s beyond creepy when people insinuate to me I’ll be assaulted by barbaric Muslim or immigrant invaders (“Actually most don’t drink alcohol and almost all sexual assault involves alcohol,” I point out, to which no one has a good response but also manages to not change their mind). It’s so much creepier when people bring kids into it cause you have to wonder, “How the fuck is this on your mind even?”

When my friend and I went to a refugee camp in Bulgaria a few years ago, we grabbed some pizza and talked two young Bulgarian boys. “What do you think of the refugees?” we asked them. “They rape children,” one said assuredly, about the nice young men we’d spent the day interviewing. The other concurred. “Yes. There’s this house in the village and they rape children there.” Obviously no such thing had happened or Elon Musk would still be tweeting about it. “They do not honey.” “That’s what we heard…”Clearly the adults had told them this.

The sexual abuse of children is so monstrously taboo—the non-imaginary kind is even turning MAGA cultists against Trump—it’s the most effective way to demonize a people. The rape of grown woman is bad too, but you never know, maybe she wore something short... Kids though.