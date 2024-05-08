May 8th — Key powerbrokers, among them representatives from Egypt and Qatar, Secretary of State Antony Blinken, and Jillian Thompson, a political science major at CUNY, met Wednesday to discuss a ceasefire as well as the groundwork for an eventual two-state solution.

Talks stalled when Thompson was like, “Sorry I’ve become trans and ferociously anti-semitic after watching Chinese TikTok!” The Biden administration condemned Thompson in no uncertain terms. “Make no mistake!” Biden roared with the vigor of a man 10 times younger. “Anti-semitic Chinese trans Hip-Hop is scary whu— um — Is Transylvania a real place and is it ruled by the President of Mexico?” Later, the administration aired frustration that Israel dropped 2,000 pound bombs on trapped children in Rafah.

It’s absolutely wild to see thought leaders screaming LOOK OVER HERE!!!! at mostly peaceful college protests to deflect from genocide. Today, Tom Friedman told us, in no uncertain terms, why he is so troubled by the student protests.

Ahem! “Why the Campus Protests Are So Troubling”