Ever since a would-be assassin almost beheaded Congressman Lee Zeldin with a “My Kitty self-defense keychain” the gubernatorial candidate has been having panic attacks around felines and feline shaped objects.

On Monday morning, the husband and father was taking his daughter to school when a younger child child darted in front of them on the sidewalk with a Hello Kitty backpack slung over her shoulder.

“Suddenly I was back at that podium watching my life flash before my eyes as the instrument of death lunged at my carotid artery,” a visibly shaken Zeldin told reporters.

Symptoms of post-traumatic stress disorder include flashbacks, extreme anxiety and even hallucinations in the most severe cases. The Hello Kitty in his line of vision began to grow and multiply until there were dozens of Hello Kitty’s. “Ready for a little game of can-and-mouse, Zeldin?” they hissed. “You’re the mouse.”

Zeldin shut his eyes and tried to breathe but all he could hear was, “MREOW!!! MREEOW!” MeeeeeREEOOOOWWW!”

Members of Zeldin’s security detail dove between Zeldin and the little girl, ripping off her backpack off and throwing it into traffic. The little girl was taken to a police station but released on her own recognizance thanks to Gov. Kathy Hochul’s lax bail laws.