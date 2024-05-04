I thought I’d be dead by the time the effects of climate change hit. And I also thought I’d be dead before humanity devolved into the movie Idiocracy. On both counts, here we are.

That movie is classist and eugenicist and frankly unwatchable after an entertaining intro that pits educated professionals who delay having kids until “the time is right” and hicks who fuck and fuck and have a million kids. Again, classist and eugenicist, but the point is to set up the premise that in the future, humans devolved into barely sentient stupidity, making an accidental time traveller of average intelligence, played by Luke Wilson, the smartest man on earth.

Anyway, used to have to go to the imbeciles at Fox News for moments of shocking stupidity, but now it’s just kind of floating around us everywhere. A few things that happened in just the past few days. Here are the top three:

1. Yesterday, a clip went viral on the TV show CounterPoint, hosted by journalist Ryan Grim and conservative commentator Emily Jashinsky. They had on political analyst Omar Badder and some dude I’ve never heard of named “Destiny.” Not sure why you’d have some guy who, by all appearances is a DJ, on to debate a serious scholar on Gaza, but I get it: “We disagree” shows thrive on drama that goes viral.

And well, the following moment sure did! Badder brings up Israel’s years long blockade, which is now tipping into creating mass starvation. Destiny claims that in fact, Gaza has had a “calorie surplus.” And disputes starvation is imminent. OK I’ll go ahead with Destiny’s take over the U.N.

Badder points out that it’s still unconscionable to, even in peacetime, keep Palestinians on a “diet” by restricting food items.

"[Israel] doesn't get to control whether the other side gets to have cookies for their children," he says.

To which Destiny replies: "What were Qassam's Rockets fueled with?!?!"

“With cookies?” an incredulous Grim asks, looking very much like Luke Wilson in Idiocracy when he realizes the President is a WWE fighter.

Destiny sputters something about mixing fertilizer with sugar (Hamoas? 🍪 😋), to which Grim points out that Hamas rockets are mostly repurposed Israel rockets that didn’t explode. “Well, I don’t know about that,” Destiny parries.