Yesli Vega often boasts about her career in law enforcement in her campaign for Congress. Her job as a cop is presented as on par with her role as military wife, mother, and American Dream-embodier. “Yesli Vega, a military wife, mother, and law enforcement officer, is the embodiment of the American Dream,” her website says.

And it was her decade in law enforcement in Virginia that led her to conclude it’s much harder for women to get pregnant in cases of rape and incest.

In audio obtained by Axios, Vega is heard opining on the issue to a supporter.

"The left will say, 'Well what about in cases of rape or incest?' I'm a law enforcement officer,” she said. “I became a police officer in 2011. I've worked one case where as a result of a rape, the young woman became pregnant."

Vega was then asked, "I've actually heard that it's harder for a woman to get pregnant if she's been raped. Have you heard that?"

To which she responded: "Well, maybe because there's so much going on in the body. I don't know. I haven't, you know, seen any studies. But if I'm processing what you're saying, it wouldn't surprise me. Because it's not something that's happening organically. You're forcing it. The individual, the male, is doing it as quickly — it's not like, you know — and so I can see why there is truth to that. It's unfortunate."

The Internet scorn will likely focus on the fact we regularly elect officials who lack a basic understanding of biology. But I want to focus on her role as a cop. First of all, according to the FBI-UCR data, the department where Vega worked as a cop had an abysmal rape clearance rate.