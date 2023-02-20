In January, a video went viral of a balding, hefty cop beating a young girl. Police Officer Nicholas Scalzo punched a 14-year-old girl in the head. Nine times. He was apparently trying to break up a fight between middle schoolers in his role as a “school safety agent” in Staten Island.

The NYPD describes the job thusly:

Protect the Next Generation NYPD is recognized by industry experts as the nation’s leader in crime reduction. Build your career with us and learn law enforcement from the best in the industry. School Safety Agents provide security and ensure the safety of students, faculty and visitors in the New York City Public School buildings and surrounding premises by patrolling and operating scanning equipment, verifying identity and escorting visitors and by challenging unauthorized personnel.

“It happened so quick, I couldn’t even think straight,” the teen, Kyonna Robinson, told the Daily News. “I just thought they were going to break up the fight and take us to the precinct.” OK, first of all, imagine your reality being, “Oh I’m 14 and I just assumed I’d get arrested after a school fight.”

Mayor Eric Adams said he was “Not pleased” by the officer’s actions. Gosh, if only there were some way to prevent a middle-aged cop from beating the fuck out of a middle-school girl?

Let’s see … what about … hear me out … if we didn’t put officers with a long record of violent, unhinged behavior, in schools around children?

Since joining the NYPD in 2008, Scalzo has had 9 CCRB (Civilian Complaint Review Board) complaints lodged against him (40 percent of NYPD have none). He’s been accused of illegal stops, multiple instances of excessive physical force, racist language and oh yeah, pointing his gun at someone.