San Diego Police Face Scrutiny Over Woman's Murder

At 7pm on July 14th, two neighbors called 911 after witnessing a man screaming and banging on Connie Dadkhah’s door, an investigation by NBC7 has reveals. Five more calls came in to 911 over the next hour, but no officers were sent.

The man managed to climb the balcony and break in through a glass door. When a neighbor called 911 to report a burglary, as well as an ensuing physical fight, police finally arrived at the scene, congregating in a nearby parking lot. 45 minutes after that, they knocked on Dadkhah’s door. When she didn’t answer—probably because she was being or had already been murdered—they left.

The next morning, her attacker—44 year old Parrish Chambers—came out and told a neighbor to call 911 because she was dead.

Her neighbors did not pull their punches criticizing police.

“Had they just done their job, she would still be alive,” said one.

“It’s incredibly upsetting,” said another. “It’s really unbelievable. Very, very scary.”

“I just feel such a strange combination of anxiety and anger and sadness,” another neighbor told NBC7. “It could have been prevented.”