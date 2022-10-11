Tulsi Gabbard is leaving the Democratic party. In a video that could be an audition for Fox News, Gabbard declares that the Democratic party has been hijacked by a) wokes b) a love for criminals c) hatred for law enforcement c) open borders d) global elites e) warmongers eager for nuclear war.

I can no longer remain in today’s Democratic Party that is now under the complete control of an elitist cabal of warmongers driven by cowardly wokeness, who divide us by racializing every issue & stoke anti-white racism, actively work to undermine our God-given freedoms, are hostile to people of faith & spirituality, demonize the police & protect criminals at the expense of law-abiding Americans, believe in open borders, weaponize the national security state to go after political opponents, and above all, dragging us ever closer to nuclear war. I believe in a government that is of, by, and for the people. Unfortunately, today’s Democratic Party does not. Instead, it stands for a government of, by, and for the powerful elite. I’m calling on my fellow common sense independent-minded Democrats to join me in leaving the Democratic Party. If you can no longer stomach the direction that so-called woke Democratic Party ideologues are taking our country, I invite you to join me.

I cannot wait for the horseshoe of alleged leftists and fascists to celebrate Gabbard’s bravery. She’s going against the herd! She’s rejecting liberal pieties! Is that Bari Weiss on the phone!? Next up, Quillette!

You know what though? Every “stance” in this publicity stunt is driven by cowardice. Fear of death, actually! “Oh no, an 18-year-old at Oberlin identifies as a cat! The world’s going to Hell because of the Youngs and also I am one step closer to shuffling off this mortal coil.”

Fear of crime. Of immigrants. Fearmongering about Democrats’ non-existent antipathy for cops. And fearmongering about the Democratic administration’s quite restrained approach to Ukraine by raising the specter of nuclear annihilation.

Gabbard’s complaints could be plagiarized from Tucker Carlson’s teleprompter. Carlson leans so heavily pro-Russia that Kremlin state TV airs his broadcasts.