On Tuesday, New York City Mayor Eric Adams said lax bail laws had turned New York City into a “laughingstock” as yet another violent perpetrator was freed pretrial.

“As soon as we catch them, the system releases them, and they repeat the action,” Adams said. “When I say we’re the laughingstock of the country, this is what I’m talking about. How do we keep our city safe, when the other parts of the criminal justice system — they have abandoned our public safety apparatus?”

He was referring to a case captured in a viral video in which a young man is shown brawling with police officers. He was reportedly stopped after trying to jump a turnstile. The video starts with the encounter already having escalated into a fullscale fight. The young man gets a few slugs in that don’t really land, and the two adult officers quickly overpower him. The tussle ends with the boy pinned to the ground, his face soaked in blood.

Our disgusting tabloid rags presented the altercation as a teenager brutally attacking officers and cable news right-wingers happily amplified the story. “TURNSTILE TAKEDOWN: Violence Erupts in the NYC Subway as Teen Attacks an Officer,” Sean Hannity tweeted.

Watch the video and consider that this boy is 16-years-old.

Yet again this week, every violent crime has gone up compared to last year (which the exception of rape, which is holding steady at 36, but who knows, given that the NYPD defines “rape” in a narrow way at odds with federal standards). And Eric Adams’ solution is to put more cops on the “hassling teenagers for turnstile jumping” beat?

11 people have died at Rikers so far this year. And Adams thinks the outrage here is that this 16-year-old won’t have the opportunity to be number 12?