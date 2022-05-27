In the aftermath of the school shooting in Uvalde, Texas, Republicans blamed having too many doors in schools—Ted Cruz suggested limiting the number of doors to one, prompting Twitter users to commend the lawmaker for wanting to turn schools into the Triangle Shirt Waist factory. And we have the usual roster of non-gun explanations, like video games, newly accompanied by “wokeness.”

But demonstrating Democrats can be just as boneheaded, prominent Democratic operative Neera Tanden posted, “It’s impossible to keep people safe in a system where police are outgunned by murderers.”

I get it. She’s talking about how many guns civilians have. But Jesus. How can you be a policy maker and make a statement suggesting police don’t have enough weapons? Police spending was $123 billion in 2019 and for decades departments all over the country have received military weapons. In fact, critics caution it’s created a “warrior” mindset where officers view civilians as enemy combatants. See Radley Balko’s “Rise of the Warrior Cop.”

Here are some scenes of the scene outside the school—where officers remained.