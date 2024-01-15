Donald Trump: Immigrants are poisoning the blood of our country.

Chuck Schumer: What Donald Trump said and did was despicable, but we do have a problem at the border and Democrats know we have to solve that problem, but in keeping with our principles.”

What is the problem at the border?

The flood of migrants.

They’re not a weather event…

Sorry, eyeroll. I’ll say “steep increase in asylum speakers.” But America must secure its borders.

Why?

Because a country needs a secure border?

Why?

We don’t want another 9/11.

Well, if you don’t want another 9/11, push Israel to stop slaughtering children, but I digress.