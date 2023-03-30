As he continues to trail Donald Trump among conservative voters, Ron DeSantis is brandishing his “tough-on-crime” cred by attacking the only sensible piece of legislation to come out of Trump’s administration: the First Step Act, which instituted mild reforms across the federal system. These included assessments for recidivism reduction programs, slightly reduced the federal prison population, and banned shackling pregnant women giving birth.

Really, Desperate DeSantis? You want to campaign on keeping a woman shackled while she’s in labor for the sake of public safety? That should play well with soccer moms and all women.

Instead of destroying the country like DeSantis destroyed Florida, can’t he just bang a porn star from the ‘90s to outshine Trump? That’ll at least shore up the incel vote.

I’m being goofy but a few points. The New York Times story regurgitates DeSantis’s new strategy, which basically gives him free campaign publicity without looking at any data that might either support or repute his claim that his governance would improve public safety. Were they to do that they’d see that clearance rates for violent crime in Florida are terrible.

A few weeks ago, DeSantis randomly out of nowhere started talking shit about New York and bail reform. From a previous post: