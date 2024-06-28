I know, I know you want my Biden take because there aren’t enough of those. My take is this: it’s going to be conveniently forgotten that before Biden put his soup brain on display last night, he’d already alienated many young people, Black people, and Muslims and Arabs with his support of genocide.

Now onto other important matters. Does AIPAC have a pee tape of Kathy Hochul?

After some guy with a kaffiyeh around his face taunted Jewish protestors on the New York subway, some Jewish leaders began to push for a mask ban. Gov. Kathy Hochul is strongly considering it. On Wednesday, the Governor said the state would “not tolerate individuals using masks to evade being responsible for criminal or threatening behavior.” New York City mayor Eric Adams also strongly supports the measure, but to be fair, he’s also probably just psyched to give his subway cops another pretext for roughing up kids of color.

“My team is working on a solution, but on the subway, people should not be able to hide behind a mask to commit crimes,” Hochul said on Thursday.

I used to get annoyed when progressives I know would melodramatically go, “I can’t. I just … I … just … I just can’t,” shaking their heads mournfully at how batshit insane our politics are. “Sure you can. Have another beer,” I’d eye-roll in my head. Well. Right now, I can’t, I just can’t, and I don’t have any beer.

First of all, COVID is still around. It really is! I’m not worried about it, but I can see why older and immunocompromised people are. Even if your risk is low—listen, COVID did a number on people’s psyches. If you feel so anxious that you continue to wear a mask everywhere, that’s between you and your therapist, not Kathy Hochul, Eric Adams and the Israel lobby.