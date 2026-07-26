I went to London last month.

“I’ll take you to a ‘no-go’ zone,” my London friend joked. “That’s where the best food is.”

“No-go zones” are a made-up thing by extremely online racists and picked up by real-life racist politicians, suggesting that European cities are riddled with spaces that I—white woman—can’t safely traverse because of male migrants.

The message spreads online like wildfire, gassed by Elon Musk’s racist algorithm, which naturally begets copycats. There’s a genre of video where a young woman films herself in London or Paris and shivers in terror about allegedly being threatened, harassed or followed, and then in the background you just see like … some brown men standing around. “PARIS IS UNRECOGNIZABLE!”

I’ve written before about the disturbing viral trend where a group of Brits will walk up to a Black or brown man with minimal-to-no English and apprehend him, while a woman in a painfully grating cockney accent hurls pornographic accusations at him. Something to the effect of: Ye said ye wanted to lick ’er pussy, did ya? She’s only 15! SHAME on ya!!!

Again—spread like wildfire for a while and then disappeared, most likely because these were fake (mainstream media covers valid accusations of sexual misconduct, and I couldn’t find any confirmation of these so maybe they have faced a lawsuit).

For a while, Musk, and in turn Twitter, wouldn’t shut up about “Scottish Girl.” It was a video of what looked to be a mentally disturbed teen wielding knives at what was assumed to be a predatory Muslim migrant who’d molested her (it was a Christian man legally in the country standing next to his heavily pregnant wife).

“Why don’t people realize that the trope of the orientalized “other” defiling young women reflects fear of miscegenation and a symbolic violation of the body politiic!” I whined to my friend. “Not everyone went to grad school dummy,” my friend said rolling her eyes.

***

I survived my trip. The only no-go zone I’d caution against is the British Museum on a weekend—my friend and I cowered as hordes of tourists swarmed, taking selfies with artifacts stolen from Egypt.

A few days ago, the Economist released a wide-ranging interview with Musk, who appears deeply committed to re-launching the Crusades—this time in a world with nukes!

The editor-in-chief, Zanny Minton Beddoes, pushed Musk on why he regularly tells his 241 million followers that Britain—and all of Europe—is not only extremely dangerous but on the brink of civil war. She asked him the last time he was in the UK. “A few years back.” She noted that she lives there, and no, things are actually fine, no upcoming Civilizational Collapse, and would it be OK if he’d stop promoting fascist public figures like Rupert Lowe and Tommy Robinson? He countered that she lives a cosseted existence—unlike him, I guess, who only stays in the London slums.

“Are you anti-Muslim?” she asked outright.

“Um, I’m… I’m against… er… having… if people are coming to a country with antithetical views, I am against that. I’m against that, you know, I’m against, I’m against rape and murder, I’m against the imposition of rules and laws that are. Contrary to what we’ve come to accept in the West. And I think it’s a crying shame that the sort of traditional media like you don’t recognize this.”

She pointed out that London is safer than U.S. cities. This is true to an absurd, shocking extent. London’s homicide rate is 1.1 homicides per 100,000 people. Los Angeles: 5.6. New York: 2.8. Philadelphia? Damn. 12.3. For what it’s worth, I’ve spent a large amount of time in all of these cities, and I still wouldn’t consider any real “no-go” zones in them. Kensington in Philly is unpleasant because it’s where everyone goes to buy and do fentanyl. And parts of the Bronx and East New York I’d avoid, mostly not to scare residents—once I was in the Bronx with a Bronx Defender’s lawyer for a story and a group of Black kids asked us if we were teachers, fearful that as white people we were pesky social workers.

I shouldn’t overstate my bravery here. There are parts of those cities I wouldn’t feel comfortable walking alone in the middle of the night. Interesting story though: I’m in Bulgaria right now and I do feel comfortable walking home alone at night.

The crime rate, unless you’re in the Mafia, is virtually non-existent. Bulgaria was once rated the worst place for refugees, because while the rest of the Western world swooned and played Savior for refugees created by its own wars, Bulgarian politicians fearmongered about “head choppers” and mass rapists, as Europe’s right-wingers and Musk are currently doing. In a decade there has not been a single high-profile crime by a refugee against a Bulgarian.

***

In a follow up interview, Beddoes reiterated her point that Musk should not be telling his 241 million followers Britain was on the verge of collapse because of refugees while stratospherically catapulting the careers of far-right bigots.

He went berserk, calling her a traitor to Western Civilization and an instrument of its downfall in multiple posts. His fans jumped in. In yet another trope not closely examined semiotically, she became the Evil Witch—woman past reproductive age, and therefore useless at best, a civilizational danger at worst.

Braving London, my friend and I spent a peaceful day at the Hampsteth Heath, a giant bucolic park, picnicking by a pond. The pub culture of beer day drinking, especially during World Cup games, was much appreciated. Bartenders call you “love.” Everywhere you look you see an extremely diverse populace—interracial friend groups having a good time.

What kills me about the Musk “Death of Western Civilization” propaganda—and every member of the Trump administration repeats some version of this narrative on a near daily basis—is how contemptious they are of their fans. Unless you’re a paid, shitty grifter influencer like Gad Saad or Logan Paul, you would never buy this stuff.

With every statement they’re saying, “You’re a dumb hick who’s never been to London. But oh! How grand Your Western Civilization, which we’ll preserve if you vote for us, is! The only thing worth saving from the migrant Muslim hordes! Now have more white babies.”

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