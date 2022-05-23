A 48-year-old man en route to brunch from Park Slope, Brooklyn, to Manhattan was gunned down in an apparently random attack on the Q train.

The Q is an express train with stunning views of the New York City skyline as it crosses the Manhattan bridge. As the train rumbled across the bridge, a man who’d been pacing back and forth shot point shot the passenger blank in the chest.

A fellow passenger bravely pulled the emergency break at the Canal Street station. Another managed to call 911. The train operator tried to revive him, to no avail. Thanks to the passenger who called 911, the station soon flooded with NYPD officers. Yet the gunman managed to slip away.

In the last subway shooting—just last month—the NYPD acted like Keystone cops: the first officers at the scene didn’t even have a working radio and had to borrow a civilian’s cell phone. The suspect was captured after multiple civilians alerted the authorities after recognizing him. Some of them now face deportation because they were identified as undocumented after going to the police.

Mayor Eric Adams reacted to the news of the fatal shooting on the Q with characteristic humility.

"It is my responsibility to keep New Yorkers safe. My heart goes out to that family. I'm sorry they lost their loved one... I thank god I'm the mayor right now."

The gun man is still on the loose.