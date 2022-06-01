When it became evident just how egregious the (non)actions of the Uvalde police department were, authorities hopped right over the Blue Wall of Silence and started dunking on their colleugues.

“From the benefit of hindsight, where I’m sitting now, of course it was not the right decision,” said Steven McCraw, director of the Texas Department of Public Safety. “It was the wrong decision, period. There's no excuse for that.” The feds are getting involved, with the justice department pledging to investigate. An FBI official who helped develop active shooter training wrote an op-ed in the New York Times bashing the department.

“I Created the F.B.I.’s Active Shooter Program. The Officers in Uvalde Did Not Follow Their Training.”

On Wednesday New York Mayor Eric Adams assured New Yorkers that the brave men and women of the NYPD would never waffle around while lives were lost.

“That is not going to happen in New York,” Adams said during an appearance on MSNBC early Tuesday morning. “The goal is to go in and stop that immediate threat right away.”

Yeah … about that. When a crazy man was stabbing Christina Yuna Lee forty times, responding officers stood outside her door for an hour and twenty minutes waiting for backup. After a stalker followed her home and slipped into her apartment, Lee started screaming “call the police” so loud that her neighbors called 911 fast enough that officers showed up three minutes later. Then they waited. And waited. And waited. She screamed, they waited.

Later, authorities claimed the gunman had made a “barricade.” Sound familiar?