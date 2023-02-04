Last week, asylum-seekers were ordered to move from the Watson Hotel in midtown into what appears to be a cattle corral in Red Hook. It’s the Brooklyn Cruise Terminal, with 1,000 cots smushed next to one another. There were reports that there’s no heat in the building. City officials on a tour reported that there is, in fact, heat. Yes, I’m sure that wasn’t staged and that the city is pouring resources into making sure the Brooklyn Cruise Terminal is nice and cozy for migrants, even as Eric Adams repeatedly tells them to leave. The city is not allowing reporters to tour the facility.

In protest, the men slept outside of the hotel in freezing temperatures. That is, until the Mayor sent the NYPD to clear the “encampments.” That’s the New York Times’ word, not mine. I’d call it more like, “A protest by people who are brave and smart enough to survive Hell in search of a better life.”

It’s not like America needs an influx of smart, brave people. We’re doing just great!