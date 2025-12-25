Editor’s note: My friend Abdulrahman Al-Khalidi was a young law student focused on prison abuses in Saudi Arabia when the Arab Spring began. He joined the protests against the Saudi regime. When his friends and fellow activists started to disappear, he fled with his family, ending up in Turkey. When his associate Jamal Khashoggi was butchered at the Saudi consulate in Istanbul, Al-Khalidi fled on foot to Bulgaria, thinking he’d be safe in a European Union country. Instead, he ended up at the “Special Home for Temporary Placement of Foreigners” (the inmates live in cells and they’re not allowed to leave, so, you know, it is jail). It’s supposed to temporarily hold people, for a few weeks, prior to deportation. He’s been in the jail for more than four years.

Al-Khalidi wrote this beautiful essay about Christmas and agreed to let me share it.

Far From the Palaces of Empires and Their Splendor

by Abdulrahman Al-Khalidi

Dear Christian brothers and sisters, my dear neighbors and friends,

On this glorious Christmas of 2025, I send you warm greetings filled with love and peace, congratulating you on the birth of Jesus (عليه السلام), peace be upon him – the Child who was born in a simple manger in Bethlehem in the Levant, far from the palaces of empires and their splendor. He came from our shared land to be hope for every person who knows exile and pain.

This occasion always invites me to reflect on the ordeal of the Virgin Mary, the young mother who gave birth in the cold and loneliness, then fled with her child as a refugee to Egypt, her heart drowned in anxiety and exhaustion, still not recovered from the pains of childbirth, yet her overwhelming motherhood made her cross borders for the sake of her newborn infant and kept her resilient.

In the Holy Quran, God honored Mary with an entire chapter bearing her name. In it, we see the moment of birth in all its human fragility: Mary alone in the open desert, driven by labor pains to the trunk of a dry palm tree, uttering a cry of pain and despair:

{فَأَجَاءَهَا الْمَخَاضُ إِلَىٰ جِذْعِ النَّخْلَةِ قَالَتْ يَا لَيْتَنِي مِتُّ قَبْلَ هَٰذَا وَكُنْتُ نَسْيًا مَنْسِيًّا}

(Surah Maryam: 23)

*Then labor pains drove her to the trunk of a palm tree. She said: “Oh, I wish I had died before this and was forgotten in oblivion.”*

(Surah Maryam: 23)

Then mercy comes with its practical tenderness, a call from her son who spoke to reassure her and extend a helping hand:

{فَنَادَاهَا مِنْ تَحْتِهَا أَلَّا تَحْزَنِي قَدْ جَعَلَ رَبُّكِ تَحْتَكِ سَرِيًّا ۖ * وَهُزِّي إِلَيْكِ بِجِذْعِ النَّخْلَةِ تُسَاقِطْ عَلَيْكِ رُطَبًا جَنِيًّا ۖ * فَكُلِي وَاشْرَبِي وَقَرِّي عَيْنًا}

(Surah Maryam: 24-26)

*But he called to her from below: “Do not grieve; your Lord has placed beneath you a stream. And shake toward you the trunk of the palm tree; it will drop upon you fresh ripe dates. So eat and drink and be contented.”*

(Surah Maryam: 24-26)

According to the Gospel of Matthew (2:13–23), more than two thousand years ago, the Virgin Mary and her son Jesus (عليه السلام) the Nazarene set out on a journey of forced refuge, fleeing the tyranny of Herod, heading to Egypt after God Almighty commanded Joseph in a dream to accompany them. The Holy Family entered the land of Egypt, journeyed through its regions, and Egypt welcomed them with its renowned generosity, embracing them for five full years, granting them safety and freedom to move from east to west and from north to south, without restriction or pursuit, thus protecting the upbringing of Jesus (عليه السلام), peace be upon him, and nurturing him in peace.

That is why, on this Christmas, we remember the words of Pope Francis, and his insistence that Christ and his family are not only figures in stained glass, but a reminder of refugees who find neither homeland nor shelter. And because the Holy Family fled as refugees to Egypt, Pope Francis in 2020 added a title to the Litany of Mary that touches the heart: “Solace of Migrants”, comfort of the migrants.

This occasion is not merely a holiday for buying cards, distributing chocolates, and spending in stores; it is an annual reminder of the reality of millions of fathers and mothers who live the life of the Virgin Mary and Jesus (عليه السلام), peace be upon him – a reminder of the mothers who carry their children across deserts, forests, and borders, facing exclusion, rejection, stigma, and hatred.

I recall the words of the Nigerian poet Chinua Achebe in his moving poem “Refugee Mother and Child”:

“No Madonna and Child could touch

that picture of a mother’s tenderness for a son

she soon would have to forget…

…she held a ghost smile between her teeth

and in her eyes the ghost of a mother’s pride

as she combed the rust-coloured hair left on his skull

and then – singing in her eyes – began carefully to part it.

In another life this would have been

a little daily act of no consequence…

now she did it like putting flowers

on a tiny grave.”

Dear beloved, far from the lights of markets and commercial decorations, let us see Mary as she truly is in her stark reality: a fearful refugee mother, carrying her child in the night of exile, yet finding the mercy that keeps her standing and gives her strength. Let us remember the mothers who live Mary’s life.

No gilded icon of Madonna and Child can match this true sanctity, spirit, and golden lesson born from resilience in the heart of hell.

I remind you again, as we are in 2025, that Christ was not born in a palace, nor in a villa, nor in an apartment, but in a simple manger. If the current discriminatory immigration laws, hate speech, militarized borders, and policies of exclusion had existed in that era, Mary and her child could have been stranded at borders in cold and hunger, or perished on the road, or been forced back into the hands of Herod.

And when I remember the ordeal of Mary and Jesus (عليه السلام), peace be upon him, I recall the words of the Egyptian-Canadian writer Omar El Akkad: “One day we will all be against all this.”

But the bitter question remains: Why can we feel empathy for the past, yet cannot do so now, in a moment when this mercy could save lives? And could give a better life to a thousand Marys and a thousand Jesuses?

We repeat: “This will never happen again” regarding what happened yesterday, but we cannot say the same in the face of what is happening before our eyes today.

So do not forget all those fleeing mothers and fathers in the Libyan desert, the forests of Europe, Nigeria, and everywhere around the world.

Let this Christmas remembrance be a shared call for us – Muslims and Christians – to open our hearts and hands to every refugee father and mother, and to every child born in fear, so that we become part of that mercy which leaves no one alone.

And do not forget also the suffering of all women and children – your families, your friends, your neighbors. This is an opportunity to renew our determination to defend their rights.

Merry Christmas to you all, and may God return it to you with peace, relief, and safety for every oppressed person.

Abdulrahman Al-Khalidi

December 25, 2025