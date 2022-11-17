“You’ll always be my Mayor Mr .Bloomberg .That is, until you become my president,” — Howard Wolfson.

Picture this: Looking stricken on the day after Democrats take the Senate, Fox News’ The Five undertake a tough but honest reckoning of why the red wave didn’t materialize.

“Look. We have to face the facts. Dobbs really hurt Republicans among women voters, even in rural areas,” Jesse Watters somberly observes, a worry line on his forehead.

“All of those stories about women dying because doctors can’t evacuate placenta tissue after a miscarriage? And the stories about ten-year-olds being forced to bear their rapists’ children…Even if these extremes are rare, they created the public perception that Republicans don’t care if women and girls die.”

Greg Gutfield jumps in. “And you know, another thing … A large percentage of voters cited gun control as their animating issue in exit polls. Republicans have to face reality and embrace common sense gun policies.”

Impossible to imagine, right? Watters has too much botox to generate worry lines on his forehead and right-wing media would never throw GOP orthodoxy under the bus after one election. At most, they’ll throw Trump under the bus when it’s clear that he’s (fingers crossed) finally finished politically.

But this is precisely what “the lamestream” media does to progressive causes. And not just to obvious targets, like the Bernie Sanders campaign, but to policies that should not be partisan issues because their outcomes are right there in the data.

Take bail reform in New York. Study after study has found that people who remain free pre-trial re-offend something like under two percent of the time. Now contextualize that number in relation to the 18 deaths at Rikers this year, pretty much all the result of understaffing and overcrowding. 85 percent of the people at Rikers are there pretrial. So, if someone is arrested by the NYPD, which does not have a stellar record of arresting the right people, and they’re too poor to pay bail, they languish in this hellhole for however long it takes the court to address their case or take a guilty plea just to get out. Such is the status quo after bail reform.

As we wrote recently, Eric Adams has been fearmongering and outright lying about bail reform from day one. When a high-profile crime occurs, he instantly blames bail reform. In one case, he blamed bail reform for a fatal hit-and-run even before officers had one of the suspects in custody. But Adams is a basically a Republican. And he’s a politician so it’s basically his job to lie.

Which is where the media comes in!

Yet, here’s the famously liberal New York Times today with a guest post on Why the Democrats Just Lost the House, by Howard Wolfson (Wolfson is a political adviser to Michael Bloomberg, so you know he’s got his finger on the pulse of what matters to average voters:)