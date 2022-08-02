Journalist Ivana Hrynkiw Shatara was on her way to cover the execution of Joe Nathan James Jr. after the Supreme Court rejected his appeal for a stay, despite pleas from the victim’s family to spare his life.

James Jr., was on death row for harassing and killing Faith Hall, 26, in 1994, after he became romantically obsessed with her. Hall’s daughters, who were three and six when their mother was killed, said they wanted James Jr. to serve life instead.

They said the date of the execution was a tragic day for them, causing them to relive the trauma of their mother’s murder.

"We hoped the state wouldn't take a life simply because a life was taken and we have forgiven Mr Joe Nathan James Jr for his atrocities toward our family,” the wrote in a statement.

"We pray that God allows us to find healing after today and that one day our criminal justice system will listen to the cries of families like ours even if it goes against what the state wishes," they added.