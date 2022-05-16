Drug and alcohol addiction have perplexed medical professionals for decades—maybe centuries. We don’t have a consensus on why it happens, what it is, and how to stop it. Healthy alcohol consumption varies by country (I’ll take the French version, thanks!) Drug prohibition creates black markets, which makes drugs less safe, so naturally legalization or at least decriminalization make the most sense, but this logical step drives our Calvinist lawmakers up the wall, so even though harm reduction has made inroads, there’s still a long way to go.

Anyway, Jordan Peterson, who found the meaning of life in lobster hierarchies and shitting on feminists, has turned his nimble mind to the problem of addiction.

“Fatherless children are at much greater risk for drug and alcohol abuse. Children in single-parent families are also twice as likely to commit suicide,” he tweeted with self-assurance Monday.