Did you know that a diabolical Jewish billionaire determined to destroy the nation from within has sunk his tentacles into America’s cities?

“Soros vows to continue bankrolling woke D.A.s,” an alarming chyron ran during “The Five” on Fox News. The segment started with some Fox News lady screeching about how America’s cities are no longer safe because of Soros-backed reform district attorneys. “George Soros isn’t interested in criminal justice reform,” a Fox News Blonde™ added smugly. “He has a long history of sowing chaos in a country, to destroy the country and tear it down. That’s what he’s doing with crime. He’s making it so there’s all this chaos in the cities, so that he can then insert these leftist prosecutors to try and redo the system in a way that is pro-criminal because that’s the ideology that they actually believe in.”

Jesse Watters, who made his name abusing homeless people, chimed in. “When you fund these radical DAs and the crime rate explodes it creates volatility in the United States and he can then take advantage of financially ….” Right before he accuses of Soros of blood libel, he backs off a bit, and notes that it’s not necessarily profit that drives Soros, but rather guilt at his own fortune spurring him to free “all Black Americans from prison.” Fuck, now the Jews and the Blacks are conspiring to tear down the country!?

What prompted the segment, as well as a full-scale rightwing freakout about Soros and reform DAs? Over the weekend, the billionaire philanthropist wrote a reasonable, data-based op-ed explaining that reform DAs not only bring more justice to the system but increase public safety.