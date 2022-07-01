It was bad enough when Bill de Blasio took on the major public menace of kids dancing in the subway. Cops harassed them until the practice — “Showtime!” — effectively ended. Thanks! Now I can spend 100% of my train ride staring at my phone as God and nature intended.

DeBlaz’s successor, Eric Adams, of course has to one-up the former Mayor. When NYPD cops handcuffed and escorted a woman selling churros to jail (where she was strip searched, wtf?) Adams said that if the churro lady were allowed to ply her criminal craft, soon people would be BBQing underground.

The other day, bystanders shot video of NYPD officers arresting saxophonist Jazz Ajilo, known as the “dancing is happiness” guy. Six cops bravely put themselves in the line of fire to save commuters from dancing and happiness. “My wrist is injured from the tight handcuffs, Am emotionally depressed, and my body hurts,” Ajilo posted later.

In response, your stern dad Eric Adams said the train is “not the place for disorder.”

Leah Goodridge, writer and Managing Attorney for Housing Policy, compiled some of the best subway performances, including this amazing “Midnight Train to Georgia.”

