Friday Freebie: Here are all the amazing subway performers Eric Adams would like to purge from the train
... Because it's important for your commute to be utterly lacking in art and joy.
It was bad enough when Bill de Blasio took on the major public menace of kids dancing in the subway. Cops harassed them until the practice — “Showtime!” — effectively ended. Thanks! Now I can spend 100% of my train ride staring at my phone as God and nature intended.
DeBlaz’s successor, Eric Adams, of course has to one-up the former Mayor. When NYPD cops handcuffed and escorted a woman selling churros to jail (where she was strip searched, wtf?) Adams said that if the churro lady were allowed to ply her criminal craft, soon people would be BBQing underground.
Substance is a reader-supported publication. To receive new posts and support my work, consider becoming a free or paid subscriber.
The other day, bystanders shot video of NYPD officers arresting saxophonist Jazz Ajilo, known as the “dancing is happiness” guy. Six cops bravely put themselves in the line of fire to save commuters from dancing and happiness. “My wrist is injured from the tight handcuffs, Am emotionally depressed, and my body hurts,” Ajilo posted later.
In response, your stern dad Eric Adams said the train is “not the place for disorder.”
Leah Goodridge, writer and Managing Attorney for Housing Policy, compiled some of the best subway performances, including this amazing “Midnight Train to Georgia.”
Check out the whole thread from Goodridge here for more amazing performances.
Substance is a reader-supported publication. To receive new posts and support my work, consider becoming a free or paid subscriber.
Create your profile
Only paid subscribers can comment on this post
Check your email
For your security, we need to re-authenticate you.
Click the link we sent to , or click here to sign in.
This lady is a menace. Nobody is getting to their apppointments on time. Also, there's no video of the Ebony Hillbillys, who I hope are still together.