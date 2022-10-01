Every presidential campaign cycle serves up a guy who looks like a character in the West Wing. This creature is bipartisan: Mitt Romney, Mayor Pete, etc. He is not relatable anyone but political consultants. And these hacks invariably tell him to choke down gross diner food and also that the path to the White House goes through the mushy middle.

During the midterms, Republicans have tried to paint Democrats as “soft-on-crime.” —the party of “defund,” even though Joe Biden had directed millions more in funding to police departments. All the nerds protest that “statistically crime is not any higher in blue sta—” and then Fox News shows a still from Mad Max and tells viewers it’s Portland, Oregon and that its the fault of soft-on-crime Democrats.

So, here comes Gavin Newsom shitting on incarcerated people so as to not appear to be “soft on crime.”

Last week, Newsom vetoed a bill that would end the use of indefinite solitary confinement. “Segregated confinement is ripe for reform in the United States — and the same holds true in California,” Newsom said. “AB 2632, however, establishes standards that are overly broad and exclusions that could risk the safety of both the staff and incarcerated population within these facilities.”

The UN defines more than 15 days in solitary as torture.