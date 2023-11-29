The supermodels Gigi and Bella Hadid are half Palestinian. Over the years, they’ve voiced solidarity with Palestinians under occupation. Every time, they’ve been forced to grovel apologies to keep working and also, get fewer death threats.

For example, Gigi Hadid has been getting death threats in response to the following post, which is so tepidly “It’s a small world after all” it couldn’t have been more diplomatic had it been written by 100 P.R. people typing for 100 years.

“I have deep empathy and heartbreak for the Palestinian struggle and life under occupation, it’s a responsibility I hold daily,” Hadid wrote on October 10. “I also feel a responsibility to my Jewish friends to make it clear, as I have before: While I have hopes and dreams for Palestinians, none of them include the harm of a Jewish person. The terrorizing of innocent people is not in alignment with and does not do any good for the ‘Free Palestine’ movement.”

“There is nothing Jewish about the Israeli government’s treatment of Palestinians,” read a post she shared to her Instagram Story. “Condemning the Israeli government is not antisemitic and supporting Palestinians is not supporting Hamas.”

According to the New York Post, Israel accused the model of “turning a blind eye to Jewish babies being butchered in their homes” and tagged her in photos of bloodied hospital floors.

Since then, TMZ reported, all of the Hadids had received “ominous messages that make them fear for their lives.”

In the most recent example, the New York Post gloated today that, “Gigi Hadid admits she failed to ‘fact check’ post accusing Israel of keeping kids as prisoners of war: ‘I regret that.’’

Hadid had posted about Ahmad Al-Manasra, who was arrested at 13 for an alleged stabbing attempt. At 22, he’s still behind bars, and held in solitary confinement.

This is what she posted:

After blowback, the Post writes, Hadid apologized (groveled, the Post’s word and also mine).

“I know these historical issues well because they are the history of my own family, Palestinians who were forced to flee their homeland in the late 1940s,” said Hadid, whose father is Palestinian. “At the same time, I understand that with the power of my platform comes a huge responsibility. I’m human and I make mistakes. But I also hold myself accountable for those mistakes,” she said. “I do not stand behind the spreading of misinformation, and have always condemned using the Free Palestine movement as justification for anti-Semitism,” she claimed — saying she therefore owes it to herself and her followers “to gather my thoughts and share them in a more constructive way.” Hadid’s apology only came after The Post revealed that she was using a Palestinian terrorist to condemn Israel, and following backlash from several other well-known celebrities. It was blasted by disgraced music mogul Scooter Braun, who accused Hadid on social media of sharing false information with her millions of followers. “I know people mean well but when you say a child was abducted when it turns out it was a teenager who went out and stabbed two random innocent civilians including a 12 year old on camera and then stated ‘I wanted to stab Jews.’ Let’s get our facts right before we post to 78 million people,” he wrote. Israeli supermodel Bar Refaeli also shared a screenshot of Hadid’s post on her Instagram Story, which called her out for being the latest to portray the “knife-wielding Palestinian terrorist as a victim.”

I traded my lucrative modeling career to make more money writing this blog (obviously I’m kidding please become a paid subscriber) so I face less public scrutiny than the Hadids. Here’s the story. Bar Rafaeli, fuck you: Al-Manasra is a victim.

Al-Manasra was suspected of participating in an attempted stabbing when he was 12. No one was killed except for his 15-year-old cousin, the chief suspect in the alleged stabbing. He was shot by police. No blood was found on Manasra’s knife, supporting his claim that the stabbing was carried out by his cousin. There’s surveillance footage showing Manasra running after his older cousin with both holding what appear to be knives. The reason, though, that you don’t treat a 13-year-old as a terrorist menace that must be neutralized for a decade (he was sentenced to 12 years, eventually dropped to nine) is that sometimes 13-year-old boys do dumb shit, like run after their older cousin while carrying a knife.

Al-Manasra was then rammed by a car driven by Israeli settlers. Video shows Al-Manasra bleeding from his head on the ground. “Die you son of a whore!” passersby are heard yelling, while police stand around and no one helps or tries to comfort the boy, who lays on the ground with his legs twisted around his torso, until an ambulance comes. He is tiny. For all the people who go, “They’re not kids, they’re teenagers.” Look up teenagers. Teenagers are kids.

A video that went viral in 2015 shows the small-statured child being screamed at by an Israeli interrogator. Just screamed at. No lawyer is present. “Who is this shit God!?” the officer screams, after the child — suffering from a head injury — says he swears by God that he doesn’t remember what happened. “Fuck your God!!!” he screams at something like 350 decibels. At a child. “I can’t remember!” the kids says. “Take me to a doctor!” and starts crying. “SHUT UP!” the officer screams.

“I can’t remember, I’ve gone crazy, I can’t remember!” the kid says, crying. He says his head is injured. “I don’t … I don’t know what is happening to me,” he yells, crying hysterically and pounding his head. Watch the videos.

He’s still in prison at 22. Reportedly, a combination of the head injury and being put in solitary—considered torture by the UN if it lasts longer than 15 days—has made him lose his mind. He’s one of hundreds of Palestinian’s detained, often pre-trial, in Israeli jails.

In the wide gamut of human suffering, the suffering of Gigi Hadid does not particularly stand out but I feel for her. She’s grown up with these stories. But she has to bite her tongue; retract the sentiment that a 13 year old doesn’t belong in jail. The fact that she keeps posting despite the blowback shows that she feels very strongly. But she can’t say anything without getting stalked by the Post and get death threats.

By the way, if you just read the Post story you’d come away with the idea some empty headed model, who should stick to anorexia and makeup tips, instead of comment on current events, had gotten the story totally wrong. But if you look at the case, the initial meme is far closer to the truth of the case than the Post’s, and Bar Rafaeli and whoever “disgraced Scooter Brown” is. But, you’d only look into the case if you, like me, thinks there’s something shady about putting a 13-year-old in jail for a decade.

And so our stupid discourse gallops along, with everyone consuming media that makes them feel good by telling them they’re right about everything. Meanwhile kids are dying and being tortured in jail (don’t @ me solitary is literally officially considered torture).