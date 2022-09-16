Human trafficker Ron DeSantis.

Our red state / blue state culture wars have always been profoundly stupid.

“I’m going to own the Libs by eating Cody’s Coronary Crusher with a whole pig in a fried chicken bun!”

But it’s extra telling when they’re both stupid and cruel. Did you hear? Gov. Greg Abbott of Texas and the thinking man’s Trump, Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, are totally owning blue state libs by sending airplanes and busloads of asylum seekers to liberal enclaves like New York City, Washington D.C. and —oh my! — Martha’s Vineyard.

EDGARTOWN, Mass. — Immigration lawyers rushed onto ferries to reach a quaint red church turned shelter. Students from a high school Spanish class sought to help translate. Impromptu volunteers scoured a dollar store for clothing to donate. The frantic activity showed just how unprepared the vacation retreat of Martha’s Vineyard was for the arrival on Wednesday of nearly 50 Venezuelan migrants on planes from Texas. “We had no inkling of what was going on,” Geoffrey Freeman, the director of the Massachusetts island’s tiny airport, said on Thursday. The decisions by Gov. Ron DeSantis of Florida to send two planeloads of people to Martha’s Vineyard, and by Gov. Greg Abbott of Texas to send two busloads to Vice President Kamala Harris’s residence on Thursday — roughly 150 migrants in all — were their most conspicuous attempts yet to provoke outrage over record arrivals at the border, a circumstance the Republican leaders blame squarely on President Biden. But while the transfers of migrants were called out by Democrats as political stunts, they also served as vivid reminders of how ill prepared heavily Democratic parts of the Northeast are to handle influxes of poor migrants, even though they have long been immigration strongholds where many people are eager to help.

The strategy casts doubt on DeSantis’s purported political savvy. Sorry, but the kind of people who get off on cruelty and cheap trolling worthy of @poopdogincel1999 are not carefully weighing the choice between Rob DeSantis and the Democratic candidate in 2024.

And given the backlash to the GOP’s willingness to let 10-year-old rape victims give birth, perhaps now is not the time to double down on cruelty.

Just to be clear, DeSantis spells out the point he is trying to make here.