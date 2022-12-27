The first two legal marijuana dispensaries are set to open in New York City (although many bodegas already sell weed products as the bodega is the only institution in New York City that functions).

As befitting the city’s commitment to building a socially just industry, two non-profits that help homeless people are majority stakeholders: Housing works and the DOE Fund.

“We’re looking to source as many products as we can from BIPOC and women-owned New York State brands,” said Arana Hankin-Biggers, the president of the DOE Store. “We’re also looking to incorporate a really fun experience inside the store; a more experiential retail.”

Hankin-Biggers is from Harbour Community. The company launched last year, aiming to get into the legal pot business, reports Syracuse.com. 51% of profits are designated towards the DOE Fund.

The revenue from (the quite measly) majority share will support the group’s mission, described thusly: The Doe Fund breaks the devastating cycles of homelessness, incarceration and recidivism.” The Doe Fund helps clients find employment, a program called “Ready, Willing and Able.” Admirable mission! They also enforce sobriety.