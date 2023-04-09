Look, I thought it was a little melodramatic during the Trump era when women were marching around in Handmaid’s Tale costumes and I also hope to never think of a “Pussy Hat” again. But, maybe I was wrong.

Because now we’re basing women’s health decisions on the fucking 1873 Comstack Act that prohibits the mailing of “every obscene, lewd, lascivious, indecent, filthy or vile article, matter, thing, device or substance,” including “every article or thing designed, adapted or intended for producing abortion.”

That’s the legal basis for a ruling by Judge Matthew J. Kacsmaryk, who has just made it unlawful to mail mifepristone, which can be used to induce an abortion. This is cheap, but I’m going for it. Kacsmaryk is only 45 so I can guarantee that at some point in his life he watched online porn which could also be considered a crossing of lewd material across state lines. I mean I guarantee it. We’ll reach out to his office to ask about whether he’s ever watched online porn and update this article when we get a response. You know what? I also bet that Donald Trump, who appointed him, has seen porn at some point in his life.

Anyway, every dumb media outlet calls mifepristone the “abortion pill.” They should stop that. Mifepristone is also the drug you get when you go to your first ultrasound excited for the heart beat and the nurse gets very quiet and her brow starts to furrow with worry. The least intrusive way to expel the dead tissue from your uterus is with mifepristone; other wise you might develop a dangerous infection. Kacsmaryk also noted that despite the FDA’s opinion the drug isn’t safe.