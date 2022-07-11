On Sunday, a Queens man who called 911 threatening to kill Gov. Kathy Hochul and “blow up the world” was surrounded by dozens of police officers. He allegedly brandished a gun and they took him down in a hale of more than 100 bullets. Less than two hours later, a man in downtown Brooklyn allegedly exchanged fire with an officer after fleeing a traffic stop. He died in the ensuing shootout.

When asked about whether police were justified in shooting the mentally ill Queens man, Mayor Eric Adams gave the NYPD a big thumbs up.

“Heck yes,” Adams said. “The guy called 911 and, as the investigation is going to show, he said some things that clearly advertised violence. Those officers responded, a gun was displayed, and from my preliminary review, rounds were discharged.”

First off, the violent deaths of two of your constituents might warrant a more sober tone. “We regret any loss of life, etc.”

But if New York City were a sane, or actually progressive place as advertised, both incidents would spur serious soul-searching about the police response rather than celebration.