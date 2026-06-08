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Randy
7d

As usual, some excellent first-hand perspective about a part of Europe most Americans don't know much about.

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Robert Praetorius
7d

Women in headscarves suitable for making some people faint: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=K7vNHMGmxKY (PMS = Perempuan Merdeka Seutuhnya = Completely Independent Woman)

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