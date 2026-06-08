On D-Day, “Secretary of War” Pete Hegseth honored WW2 veterans who helped defeat fascism with a speech promoting the fascism of today.

“Sadly, today different European beaches are stormed by different dangerous ideologies. Beaches in Spain and Italy and Greece and Bulgaria. Boats and men arrive. When will European capitals do something about that invasion? Or is it too late? I pray not, and I believe not."

If I may, the only invasion of Bulgaria's beaches is by drunk British tourists (seriously, there are beach towns where the locals can’t get emergency care because the wards are filled up with wasted foreigners).

Mideast refugees don’t come to Bulgaria by sea. No, the Mideast refugees he’s talking about take a dangerous, difficult trek through the Turkish mountains at night, where they risk abuse by smugglers, encounters with dangerous animals, and armed border guards that might force them back at gunpoint in violation of European Union law.

In the mid-aughts, while much of the world was deeply sympathetic to refugees’ plight, Bulgarians were brutal. Right-wing parties pounced on the influx of Syrians. In 2014, Atake Party MP Magdalena Tasheva called them “terrorists,” “savages” and “mass murders,” adding that they would “start raping and chopping heads off.” Neo-Nazi factions formed patrols, pledging to clear the country of “foreign and immigrant scum.” As VOA reported, a decent portion of the public supported their work. 75-percent said they didn’t want refugees in their town. Today, extreme right-wing politicians in the rest of Europe, buoyed by social media algorithms, have surged in popularity by vilifying immigrants and pledging “remigration” the (illegal) forcible removal of immigrants. The Trump administration warns darkly of European decline because of immigrant invasion. Irrational hatred-wise, Bulgaria was ahead of its time!

Today, even though the new Prime Minister Rumen Radev is anti-refugee, the issue played no major role in his campaign, which focused on widespread corruption. If I had to guess it’s because the Syrians did not start '“chopping off heads.” In 12 years, there has not been a single high-profile crime by a Syrian refugee against a Bulgarian.

Still, there is lingering fear, derision, racism and distrust. I boarded a bus once in Sofia to see graffiti of a swastika and “immigrants will be killed here,” scrawled onto a bus seat in shaky pen. “Where are you from?” some teens yelled at a Syrian friend when they overheard Arabic. “Syria,” he replied. “Fuck you and fuck Syria!” they yelled back. The Mideast refugees are regularly stopped by police near their workplaces demanding to see their papers. Even rational, empathetic people believe untrue things like the idea that the refugees don’t work and leach from the state, which is a poor country, after all.

It’s an interesting case study in bigotry, because if you don’t watch or read the news or think and talk about politics much, you would have no idea they are here. Most Syrian refugees don’t have darker skin than most Bulgarians (obviously, this should not matter—just interesting that people can manage to hate people who look just like them). And a mutual love for black Adidas sweatsuits makes the young refugee men indistinguishable from young Bulgarian men. There are not many women—the border crossing is so hard and dangerous—so there’s little danger of dropping dead from terror at the site of a headscarf. The refugees are good for the economy, working in fields like construction where there are labor shortages because so many young Bulgarians go to work in Western Europe.

Five hundred years of Ottoman colonization have blasted a searing fear of Muslims into the national psyche. There’s also a sense — this more justified — that richer E.U. member states are using poorer border countries like Bulgaria as buffers, dangling perks like inclusion into the Schengen area conditioned on “securing” borders.

When I discuss this with people, I point out that modern-day Syria and Iraq were also colonized by the Ottomans. And that a shared Muslim faith did not prevent some Turkish people from treating the refugees horribly. I note that an occupation that ended in the 19th century has nothing to do with refugees born in the 21st. People tend to nod along yet manage to not change their minds.

The young refugees are trapped in hundreds of years of history they have nothing to do with. “The whole earth rejects us,” one of them tells me.