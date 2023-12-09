Discover more from Substance
Dead kids and when you get rid of books. The end.
“NYC couple checks out 5 pro-Palestinian children’s books indefinitely to prevent ‘indoctrination”
Here are the books you should buy if you can afford to.
We’re in This Together,” by Linda Sarsour
These Olive Trees by Aya Ghanameh
What the Kite Saw
Homeland
(*links to Powell’s in Portland where I was indoctrinated. The other titles aren’t listed in the gloating NY Post profile).
Holding my breath until the free speech activist Bari Weiss denounces this.
Here's how to know you're on the wrong side of history.
Well there are plenty of dead kids on both sides. It sure would be nice if people didn't see this as a game with sides, but as humans who deserve to coexist peacefully. Being opposed to Hamas' rape, murder, and terrorist assaults and demanding the hostages return doesn't preclude supporting Palestinian lives and Israeli lives.
Adding these to my reading list.