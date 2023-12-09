Dead kids and when you get rid of books. The end.

“NYC couple checks out 5 pro-Palestinian children’s books indefinitely to prevent ‘indoctrination”

Here are the books you should buy if you can afford to.

We’re in This Together,” by Linda Sarsour

These Olive Trees by Aya Ghanameh

We are Palestinian

What the Kite Saw

Homeland

(*links to Powell’s in Portland where I was indoctrinated. The other titles aren’t listed in the gloating NY Post profile).

Holding my breath until the free speech activist Bari Weiss denounces this.