Tuesday, Tucker Carlson did his usual bit, shooting racism and lies straight into the veins of the “get off my lawn” demographic.

In his signature outrage squeaks, he ran down all the things wrong with America today that make the country unrecognizable to “Mr. and Mrs. America.”

“You expected to eat meat for dinner! And take an annual vacation on commercial airlines that departed on time! What were you thinking! You expected to fill your gas tank or buy a sheet of plywood for less than $75! You thought you could load your car in the Safeway parking lot with groceries you could afford without being shot by armed robbers!”

Anyway, long story short—it’s all Joe Biden’s fault, blah blah (squeak!)—and then for the finale. “Can you imagine you can live in a country that resembled the place you grew up in? Where people spoke English and didn’t throw trash out of the window or smoked fentanyl on the sidewalk! But it turns out, Mr. and Mrs. America, that you expected too much!” Then he compared the dire situation to Nigeria.

OK dummy. People don’t “smoke” fentanyl. But also, note how seamlessly Carlson interweaves xenophobia and racism and the fentanyl overdose crisis? It’s a disease of the body politic and the literal body. The infection comes through the border, left unattended by Democrats, and “Mr. and Mrs. America's” antibodies are no longer strong enough to ward it off (because they are old). On a side note, it’s truly amazing that a small group of so-called "progressives” and Glenn Greenwald and all the other ghouls willing to toss humanity out the window for media spots insist Carlson is not racist.