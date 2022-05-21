If San Francisco District Attorney Chesa Boudin is recalled on June 7th, it’ll be an effective death blow to the progressive prosecutor movement. How is a DA in Cleveland going to run on a genuine reform platform if it’s too liberal for the hippies in San Francisco?

How did this happen? Philadelphia DA Larry Krasner won reelection by a landslide in 2021. Philly is a relatively blue city, but one that’s not particularly known for its “flowers in your hair” vibe. (“If you’re going to Philadelphia …. 🎼 🎵 🎶” …. make sure to get a cheesesteak at Pat’s instead of Geno’s because the latter is a white supremacist … 🎼 🎵 🎶”)

On Friday, the Atlantic published a story titled “The People vs. Chesa Boudin.” It was widely criticized for leaning in a direction that the data in the article itself contradicts. The reporter Annie Lowrey acknowledged, halfway through the story, that violent crime has not increased as a result of Boudin’s policies. A researcher she cites was shocked by this finding: “It just seemed obvious to me that we would see some increase in criminal behavior on the other side, if some people are not being prosecuted and punished,” the researcher said. “It is just all benefits. There are no costs.”