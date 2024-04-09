After Israeli rockets struck an aide convoy carrying foreign workers, the world was treated to the hideous display of U.S. lawmakers finally taking notice that not all is well in Gaza. It’s clear that it’s because the victims were white, foreign nationals.

Still, there’s a vague hope that the killings have led to a sea change. This hope is wrong.

Remember Rachel Corrie? The 23-year-old from Olympia, Washington, was living with a family in Rafah, Gaza, as part of the International Solidarity Movement (ISM). The group was founded after Israel refused to let U.N. human rights monitors into Gaza. They documented, and tried to stop, human rights abuses like home demolitions. When they came for the home where Corrie was staying with the family of a pharmacist, she stood in front of the bulldozer, wearing orange, and speaking through a bullhorn. She continued to stand as the bulldozer approached and crushed her to death. The bulldozer was made by an American company.