In a demonstration of his sparkling ability to make a difficult situation worse, Eric Adams unilaterally shortened the amount of time asylum seekers and migrants can spend in a homeless shelter before reapplying.

Families with children have to reapply every 60 days, while single adults have to reapply every 30 days. The first large-sale round of eviction notices were issued October, and this week, these families’ time is up.

There’s not even a pretense of a logistical purpose here—it’s strictly to make a difficult situation worse by forcing families to wait in line in the freezing cold to reapply for shelter more often than before. "Let's be perfectly clear: the 60-day rule is one thing and one thing only, harassment," former Michael Bloomberg official Christine Quinn, president and CEO of WIN, told CBS.

The perverse thinking seems to be — and this is true of Democrats and Republicans at the city, state and federal levels — that if you make things harder for people, fewer people will come.

Ok. Yes, asylum seekers will brave deserts, rivers, the cartels, violence, starvation, dehydration to make it to the US—but probably when they hear they have to wait in line for shelter, they’ll decide to stay behind and starve to death or get murdered. Checks out.

“Well we’re giving them shelter it’s not supposed to be a 5-star resort experience!” OK but it’s not just a matter of convenience. When a family reapplies for shelter, often they get placed far from their kids’ school. That means gaps in attendance and severing of relationships with trusted teachers and friends. This nasty little action by Adams will reverberate through these family’s lives, for obvious reasons—sleeping on the street and gaps in education have very bad effects longterm—but one reason specifically.