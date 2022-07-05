Last week, the Justice Department launched an investigation into the NYPD’s handling of sexual assault. The investigation was spurred by reports that rather than solve sex crimes, the Special Victim’s Division, depicted by the perpetually compassionate, doe-eyed Det. Olivia Benson on Law and Order: SVU, was “shaming and abusing survivors and re-traumatizing them during investigations,” in real life.

Adams spokesperson Maxwell Young said helping rape victims was at the top of the administration’s list. “There is no higher priority for law enforcement than ensuring that victims of sexual assault get the justice they deserve and the care, support, and treatment they need,” he said.

Commissioner Keechant Sewell, the first woman to hold the position, said, “Our goal is for SVD to be the national model,” she said. “I believe any constructive review of our practices in the Special Victims Division will show that the NYPD has been evolving and improving in this area, but we will be transparent and open to criticism as well as ideas in the process.” Let’s hope it’s not “the national model!”

Here are a few things of note about the NYPD’s handling of rape cases.